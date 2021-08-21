It was at one of our weekly prayer times at West Rome Baptist Church’s the Well that I was inspired by Pastor Mike Ellis who gave this presentation: “Be encouraged so that we can encourage others.”
What does it mean to truly be an encourager especially in times like these?
I have never seen days like these before. There is a spirit of deception, division and depression that seems to be literally choking the life out of people. And I believe the devil is behind it all, but thank God for giving us spiritual gifts for the upbuilding of the Church.
The church has the awesome task of building up all those around us in need of help. Remember, for all we might be up against, Satan is a defeated foe, and we shall not let God’s defeated foe defeat us.
“And Joses, who by the apostles was surnamed Barnabas, (which is, being interpreted, the son of consolation,) a Levite, and of the country of Cyprus, having land, sold it, and brought the money, and laid it at the apostles’ feet” (Acts 4:36-37). His love for the mission of God, helping the Apostles and the common people earned him the nickname Barnabas, the name meaning, “Son of Consolation, Son of Comfort, and Mr. Encourager.”
Barnabas was a close associate of Paul, prominent in the church of Antioch in Syria, and an early leader in the mission to Gentiles. When all the other Apostles did not trust Paul and would have no dealing with him, Barnabas stepped up and told them Paul’s story of how Jesus had changed his life, and how Paul was now being used for the Kingdom of God.
He was so convincing that they all accepted Paul as one of their own.
Later, it was Paul who refused to allow Mark to travel with him because he had quit and returned home on one of their missions. Barnabas declared that he would take Mark who was young and inexperienced and would teach him.
Encouragement always involves touching the life of another person. Those with the gift of encouraging are going to reach out to others on a regular basis. The American Salesman and motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar has said: “When you encourage others, you are encouraged because you’re making a commitment and difference in that person’s life. Encouragement really does make a difference.”
Consider this. Barnabas did not write any “book” of the Bible but he encouraged two men: St. Luke and St. Paul, who, together, wrote fourteen books, over half of the New Testament (27 books).
Wow, an encourager has a long lasting and multiplied impact in the lives of other.
Who is in your life that you could reach down to in order to lift them up? Who will God bring across your path this week that needs a touch of encouragement from you? Will you pray now and ask God to equip and empower you now to reach In to assist, reach out to accept, reach across to advance and reach DOWN to LIFT UP.
What is the point of this message? We need to reach out to those who are distanced from us and to those who are different from us.
Remember, at the end of the day, we all came from Adam and Eve. We all have red blood running in our veins. And there is truly only one race. It is called the human race.
Together, we can win in this adventure we call life.