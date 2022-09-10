David is a giant in the story of the people of God. When we first encounter David, we see him as the runt of the litter — so insignificant that his father Jesse doesn’t even think to call him in from the fields when Samuel comes looking for Israel’s future king.
Before he’s more than an adolescent, David takes on the giant Goliath. We next see David as a musician in Saul’s court, gifted with the ability to soothe the king’s anxieties with his music. Through the stories of Scripture, we watch David grow into a commander of men and a commander of armies.
As we watch David grow, we see Saul shrink. Fearful, anxious, overwhelmed by his own limitations, Saul begins to see David as more of a threat than as a friend. Saul’s jealousy forces David into the wilderness and the life of a fugitive.
In his years as a fugitive from King Saul, David gathers around him a ragtag band of misfits and outcasts. Unlike Saul, who has a cabinet of cronies and relatives, a government of graft and greed, David gathers around him the lost and the least, the most vulnerable of society.
In his role as king, Saul had lots of opportunities. In his years as a fugitive from Saul, David had lots of opportunities. Their opportunities may have been vastly different, but both Saul and David were shaped not so much by the opportunities set before them as by the ways in which they responded to those opportunities. Eugene Peterson describes David’s time in the wilderness as a time of apprenticeship in God’s workshop, a time of preparing him for the leadership of Israel. How often have you thought, “If only conditions were better. If only circumstances wen’t so difficult … I could’ve, I would’ve…”
David’s story tells us that it is in the nitty gritty, not so pretty details of everyday life, even in failure, that God shapes us and forms us. So why was Saul not shaped by God in the less fraught circumstances of his own life? Time after time, David’s circumstances, even in moments of sinful disobedience, led him to choose to lean on God. Time after time, Saul’s circumstances led him to choose to rely upon himself.
Along the way, Samuel asks Saul:
Do you think all God wants are sacrifices—
empty rituals just for show?
He wants you to listen to him!
Plain listening is the thing … (1 Sam 15.22, MSG)
David was more mindful of who he was before God, not as leader of men or (eventually) as king. David’s response to God was to let go of himself altogether and to lay everything he was and had before God, to cast himself upon God. Saul never understood that he was only fully himself when he was fully alive before God.