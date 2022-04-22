The 2022 Rome Area Prayer Breakfast will be held on May 5 on the National Day of Prayer. This year’s event will be held at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Community Building.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m. to guests for seating. The program begins at 7 a.m. and ends promptly at 8:30 a.m.
Breakfast will be provided by Truett’s Chick-fil-A and Lumina Coffee Co.
Fred Taylor will be posthumously awarded the 2022 Hugh Burnes Christian Service Award. His wife Mary along with children and grandchildren will be on hand to receive the award.
This year’s keynote speakers are prayer warriors Will Ford and Matt Lockett. Will Ford is the director of Marketplace Leadership Major at Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas.
A banking and finance graduate from Morehouse College and Bible student from Emmaus Road Ministry School in Euless, TX, he is the founder of Hilkiah Ministries. However, many know him internationally for his family heirloom, the prayer bowl passed down through history, and its connection to slavery and prayer for freedom. As a leader in the prayer movement, Will uses the prayer bowl (Rev. 5:8) as a catalyst for mobilizing prayer and teaching intercession, revival and societal transformation.
Matt Lockett is the Executive Director of Justice House of Prayer DC located right on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. He also oversees Bound4Life International, a pro-life prayer movement universally recognized by the red tape worn over the mouth with the word LIFE handwritten on it.
Complimentary tickets are also available through April 25th at the following locations: Bert Brooks Tire, Chicken Salad Chick, Duffy's Deli , Haven Health Clinic, Lumina Coffee Co., River City Antiques, River City Bank, Seven Hills Salon, sweetFrog premium frozen yogurt and Winslette Pharmacy.
The purpose of the Prayer Breakfast is to unite area Christians to pray for our nation, our community and our families. Our speakers encourage ethics in the community, raise awareness of important issues, and challenge us to make a difference for Christ.