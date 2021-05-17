Cave Spring Historical Society will be bringing back the Road Race to kick off the Cave Spring Arts Festival on June 12.
Race Director John Johnston said the race is one of the oldest 5Ks in Northwest Georgia.
"It was dropped last year because of the pandemic, but we're excited to bring it back for a 34th year, and hopefully 34 more," Johnston said.
The race starts at Fannin Hall and makes its way around Cave Spring, ending at the gazebo downtown.
Participants can choose to participate in the 5K, the health walk or a one mile fun run.
All of the proceeds from the 5K go to the Cave Spring Historical Society to benefit education programs and historic preservation.
Registration fees are $25 if you preregister before June 1 and $30 if you register the day of the race.
Preregistering guarantees you a race packet, which includes a T-shirt and coupons for downtown businesses.
Johnston said he hasn't decided whether to hold a packet pick-up at 7 a.m. before the race starts or have participants pick them up in advance from someone's business.
Groups of four or more that preregister can also receive a personalized team trophy, according to Johnston.
The 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. and the one mile health walk and fun run begins at 8:25 a.m.
There will be awards afterward for men and women in different age categories.
You can register for the road race on RunSignUp.com under "Cave Spring 5K."
After finishing the race, participants can get into the Cave Spring Arts Festival for free wearing their race T-shirts.
The 46th annual arts festival will have a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors, as well as food vendors, set up around Rolater Park and downtown Cave Spring.
The festival is a two-day event that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fee is $5 for anyone over 12.