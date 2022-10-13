Salvation Army Angel Tree logo

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides supplemental gifts for children 12 and under as well as seniors 65 and over. In person registration continues until November 22 at the Salvation Army's office at 317 East 1st Ave.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In