The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides supplemental gifts for children 12 and under as well as seniors 65 and over. In person registration continues until November 22 at the Salvation Army's office at 317 East 1st Ave.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is available now for local families to supplement their Christmas gifts for children up to 12-years-old. Families will have the opportunity to choose up to four toys for your child from a list.
The items chosen are not guaranteed, and they ask that gifts requests be below $50 each and don't include bicycles.
The Angel Tree program also is available for Seniors, age 65 and up. Seniors will be allowed to choose 3 items from a specific list or give your suggestions.
Additionally, one food box will also be provided for each family.
Rome residents must apply for the program IN PERSON, during specific dates, and all applicants must provide documents to receive gifts.
In person registration is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from October 4 through November 22 between 9 a.m. - noon or 1 - 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army office located at 317 East First Ave.
The following documents are required to register:
Birth certificates or Medicaid card for all children in household
All that you receive: food stamps, SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid.
Proof of income for parent/guardian applicant
Proof of residency (1st page of mortgage, lease, or utility bill showing address)
Photo ID for applicant
All documents must be received by Dec. 2 or families risk not receiving the gifts.