In an effort to show some appreciation and give back to our local hospitals during this time of stress, Redemption Church has begun delivering an assortment of coffee, doughnuts and snacks to the healthcare professionals working long hours.
According to Volunteer Coordinator Kelsey Mitchell, the church will be making 12 deliveries total. Each hospital will receive six deliveries equally split between the night staff and the day staff.
"It's just so important that we support them... now more than ever, it's important for us to show them how much we appreciate them and that we're supporting them through this," Mitchell said.
Mitchell has reached out to local businesses to ask for donations. So far, Swift and Finch has provided coffee, the Sweet Bar has supplied doughnuts and Sam's Club has sent over trail mix and other snacks.
Mitchell has also included pens in the deliveries so that nurses can have enough pens to use while taking notes from patients.
The coordinator said that the church would like to get more of the community involved and do more deliveries in the near future.
For those interested in making a donation to help the church and the deliveries, go to the Redemption Church website and click on the link for Floyd County Outreach to make a contribution.
For local businesses and vendors wanting to donate goods for the deliveries, contact Mitchell at 239-776-1699 or email kelsey@redemptionrome.com.