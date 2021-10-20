A group of women are coming together to host a pumpkin decorating contest to raise both money and awareness for breast cancer.
La’Shon Berry and Brandy Moses wanted to put together something to help benefit three women currently being treated for breast cancer. However, they wanted it to be something fun and creative to draw people in.
Together, they came up with A Peace of Pink’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest. So far, at least 18 people have signed up to decorate their own pumpkin and bring it to the event this Saturday at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church at 935 Spider Webb Drive.
The pumpkins will be judged by panel consisting of Tony Hill, Keneisha Wilson and Judy Ingram, who will decide the overall winner of the contest.
People will also have the opportunity to walk through and vote for their favorite pumpkin, which will be dubbed the people’s choice winner.
Donations will be accepted on site and through Cashapp using the code $PinkPeace. All donations will go to three breast cancer patients to help pay bills and support their families.
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and will also feature some informational displays on breast cancer, including cards that go over how to check yourself for breast cancer at home.
For any other questions or if you’re interested in entering the contest, contact Berry at maletha59@gmail.com. You can also check out the project’s Facebook page “A Peace of Pink” for more updates and information.