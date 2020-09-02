Pull out your cape, mask, best superhero pose and of course your running or walking shoes, because the POWERADE Power Dash 5K and Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Ridge Ferry Park.
The walk and race begins and ends near the Coca-Cola Stage and consists of a fast, flat course featuring some gravel and paved trails within Ridge Ferry Park.
Unlike a typical race, there is no true start time. Instead both the power health walk, which is roughly 1.7 miles, and the power dash 5K, which is the standard 3.1 miles, will begin in waves throughout the day.
“We’re excited to partner with Coke and POWERADE to bring this race and health walk to Ridge Ferry Park,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford says. “We think this is a great activity for everyone to come out, enjoy and have fun. And of course, who doesn’t love a chance to dress up as their favorite superhero or super villain.”
The walk waves begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until the final wave goes off at Noon. The 5K waves get started at 1:30 p.m. and will run, literally, until the final wave at 6:30 p.m. The waves allow more social distancing and numbers on the trials as opposed to a mass start.
Packet pick-up and late registration is limited to the week leading up to the event at RFPRA Headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue. There will be no packet pick-up day of race or late registration day of race.
Runners and walkers also have the ability to participate virtually. The course will be marked the week before. The 5K race, both in person and virtually, will have awards that will be given out the week after.
This event serves as the make-up race for the Leprechaun-a-thon, which had to be cancelled due to Covid concerns. Anyone who registered for Leprechaun and didn’t get a refund is already registered for this event.
Registration runs until Monday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m. Packet pick-up is set for the week leading up to the race at RFPRA headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue. For more information or to register, please visit rfpra.com.