A project headed up by a local credit union to replace worn, torn or faded American flags will continue this year
“This is the seventh year of this project and to date, Coosa Valley has replaced well over 250 torn or faded American flags in our communities,” stated Andy Harris, president and CEO of Coosa Valley Credit Union. “This is one of our favorite annual projects but we need the public’s help to locate flags that need replacing,” Harris said.
The project will run June 1 through July 4.
Organizers are asking people in the community to be on the lookout for torn or faded American flags on display at businesses, churches or community organizations in Floyd, Polk, Catoosa or Bartow Counties.
If you see one they're asking you to contact them via email at flag@mycvcu.org or on Facebook. The group will replace up to a 6 foot by 10 foot flag at no cost and will dispose of the old flag properly in conjunction with a local veterans group.
“All of us at Coosa Valley really appreciate our communities partnering with us to make this project a success each year,” said Harris.