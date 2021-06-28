Seven physicians have graduated from Floyd's Family Medicine Residency Program.
The graduates are Toni Melissa Adams-Pecoraro, M.D.; Natalie Olivia Campbell, D.O.; Lauren Sarah Dusek, M.D.; Dyanna Marie Fountain, M.D.; Lacey Brooke Johnson, D.O.; Deevee Elizabeth Sanchez, D.O.; Joshua James Wickstrom, M.D.
Dr. Fountain and Dr. Johnson served as chief residents of the graduating class.
The Floyd Family Medicine Residency Program trains physicians in the specialty of family medicine. The program, established in 1976, provides three years of academic and clinical post-doctoral education to medical school graduates and offers hands-on experience to residents in preparation for full-time medical careers.
Dr. Adams-Pecoraro earned a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine. She will join Auburndale Family Health Center in Auburndale, Florida.
Dr. Campbell earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. She will join Abundance Wellness Center in Morristown, Tennessee.
Dr. Dusek earned a Doctor of Medicine from University of South Alabama College of Medicine. She will join Valley Area Primary Care in Valley, Alabama.
Dr. Fountain earned a Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine. She will join Baylor, Scott & White in Killeen, Texas.
Dr. Johnson earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. She will join Harbin Clinic in Adairsville, Georgia.
Dr. Sanchez earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. She will join MHC Healthcare in Tucson, Arizona.
Dr. Wickstrom earned a Doctor of Medicine from Augusta University Medical College of Georgia. He will join Floyd Cherokee Medical Center Rural Health Clinic in Centre, Alabama.