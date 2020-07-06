Annual wellness exams are essential for children’s healthy development both inside and out and pediatricians recommend annual screenings to help prevent future potential health problems and ensure that their growth and development is on track.
As children grow into adulthood their bodies are rapidly changing, a full exam with their pediatrician includes an assessment of their vitals, growth markers, a full physical exam, age-specific immunizations and developmental health screenings.
“It’s important for children to stay current with routine immunizations, physical evaluations and thorough health screenings through age 21,” Dr. Caroline Yaphockun of the Harbin Clinic said. “These appointments allow us to gain insight into a child’s milestones, social behaviors and developmental learning.”
Child health screenings at specific wellness visits to detect a wide range of potential diseases and conditions. Early childhood health screenings look for signs of blood disorders, developmental delays, autism, heart defects and other health complications. Detection of these problems at an early age allows for the development of an effective treatment plan and can help prevent potential issues that could have lifelong implications as a child gets older.
Those screenings should continue, even into young adulthood. For children ages 5-18, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening for conditions such as obesity, hypertension, hearing and vision impairment, high cholesterol, psychosocial or behavioral concerns and sexually transmitted diseases.
As children continue to grow into their teenage years, they will likely experience new emotions or sporadic hormones. Pediatricians aren't limited to younger children and can better guide them through their physical, mental and sexual health since they have had an engaged role in their health background.
“As a pediatrician, my role changes as my patients get older,” Dr. Sara Harbin Pickett of Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Adairsville said. “Wellness appointments become much more than an exam filled with growth charts and routine shots. We have the opportunity to become an essential and active health partner as both the child and the parent navigate adolescence.”