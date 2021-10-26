Peace of Pink organizers La'Shon Berry and Brandy Moses are already planning on doing another pumpkin decorating contest for next year after they raised well over $6,000 for three breast cancer patients.
Berry and Moses came up with the fundraiser idea after talking to three women diagnosed with breast cancer. The two wanted to bring awareness to the cause and help these women, but they wanted it to be a fun community event.
With almost 20 pumpkin displays at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, about 100 people walked through the space and voted for their favorite pumpkin.
There was also a panel of judges that chose the top three teams and pumpkin displays. Each team took home a gift card to a variety of restaurants.
At the end of the day, Joseph Wright of Wrights Memorial Mortuary took home first place for his pumpkin display "Keeping our eye on a cure: The work continues," which featured a pumpkin dressed up as a doctor with giant eyes.
Second place went to Team Owens, which consisted of Linda Owens, Robert Owens, Kim Brown and Lauren Brown. The group's pumpkin was named Ms. Nova and her theme was "Boobs Lives Matter."
The Bosom Buddies team -- Coretta Houston, Renaultha Houston, Elwonda Hammond, Pam Davis, Jake Hagger, Johnetta Hunt, Lynette Clark and Sheila Hutchins -- placed third with their "Ease on down the road to recovery" pumpkin display, which featured a horse drawn pumpkin carriage.
Pascha Burge won the people's choice award for her pumpkin mammogram display.
Until the next pumpkin contest, Berry and Moses are planning on putting together a brunch fundraiser called "Shades of Pink" to continue raising money for local breast cancer patients.
"Everybody came together to back us and help these young ladies," Berry said. "Rome is our hometown and it just made our hearts happy to see our city come together. We had people stop by and donate and we didn't even know who they were. ... I now know that in any of time need, our city is going to have our backs."