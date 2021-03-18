The Ridge Ferry Park concert series is returning to Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation this summer with a major change.
To continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Director Todd Wofford said they will be putting up what he calls "pods", which are barricaded platforms that should fit four people max.
This will help keep people socially distanced while they can still enjoy live music for the first time in over a year. The pod comes with two high top tables, but no chairs.
About 500 pods will be set up at Ridge Ferry Park for all three concerts.
Cody Johnson on May 8 is the only confirmed act so far, but Wofford said they're still working with the other two for June 5 and Oct. 16, which he said are "just as big."
"I think everyone is just really looking forward to seeing concerts and live music again," he said.
People will be encouraged to stay in their pods as much as possible at the concert to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Food and merchandise will also be available for purchase at each event.
People can go ahead and buy packages for the concert series, which are tickets to all three concerts, a sectioned-off viewing area for the Fourth of July fireworks show at Ridge Ferry Park and special access to the upper outside patio at the Forum for the free August 6 and September 3 Downtown Development Authority's First Friday concerts.
There are only 200 packages, $150 each, which Wofford believes will quickly sell out.
You can stop by the parks and recreation office at 1 Shorter Ave to purchase tickets 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
All other tickets will be sold through the under the act's name on bigtickets.com.