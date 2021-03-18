The Ridge Ferry Park concert series is returning this summer, but Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is making a major change.
To continue following COVID-19 protection guidelines, Executive Director Todd Wofford said they will be putting up what he calls "pods," which are barricaded platforms that should fit up to four people.
This will help keep people socially distanced while they enjoy live music for the first time in over a year, he said. The pod comes with two high top tables, but no chairs.
About 500 pods will be set up at Ridge Ferry Park for all three concerts.
Cody Johnson on May 8 is the only confirmed act so far, but Wofford said they're working with acts for June 5 and Oct. 16 that are "just as big."
"I think everyone is just really looking forward to seeing concerts and live music again," he said.
People will be encouraged to stay in their pods as much as possible at the concert to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase at each event.
People buy packages now for the concert series, which includes several other events. In addition to tickets to all three concerts, they'll get access to a sectioned-off viewing area for the Fourth of July fireworks show at Ridge Ferry Park and the upper outside patio at the Forum River Center for the free Aug. 6 and Sept. 3 First Friday concerts.
There are only 200 packages available. At $150 each, Wofford said he believes they will quickly sell out.
You can stop by the parks and recreation office at 1 Shorter Ave. to purchase tickets from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
All other tickets will be sold under the act's name on bigtickets.com.