Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be closing some of their parks and amenities until April 6.
Director Todd Wofford said they made the decision to shut down some of the parks after seeing that some people weren't adhering to the recent emergency orders passed by local governments to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Lock and Dam Park closed its gates to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday. Wofford said they told campers a few days beforehand so they could pack up their belongings and find another campground.
"We had tried to keep it open for fishing and camping, but because of the language (in the ordinance) we felt like we should close it," Wofford said.
The director said that while the park is closed, they'll be using this time to do some maintenance and repair for some of the campsites.
Alto Park is also closed to the public to prevent people from using the fields and batting cages.
"All of the baseball complexes are closed... the community fields are still open if people want to go out and play," Wofford said.
However, many parks aren't completely closed off to the public. As of this week, the amenities that are off limits to the public include playgrounds, playing fields and any indoor facilities, including bathrooms.
"At most of the parks, people can still go walking," the director said.
Park amenities and facilities are set to be closed as long as the city and county have their emergency orders in place. Parks and Rec will update their list of closures on their website as time goes on.
For now, people can continue to visit the parks that are open in groups of no more than 10 people and follow guidelines set up by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walking trails are still open for public use.