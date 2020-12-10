Architect Maria Guerra-Stoll thinks she has found a blueprint for success in the world of film, television and video production.
The native of Venezuela is in the process of bringing her PAM Studios to a new sound stage and office building at 510 Broad St. Guerra-Stoll, her chief marketing officer Amy Parrish and Rome International Film Festival Executive Director Seth Ingram addressed the Rome Rotary Club on Thursday.
Guerra-Stoll was introduced to Rome through Ingram, at the Sundance Film Festival several years ago.
The use of "International" in the title of the Rome event piqued her interest enough to visit Rome and the local film festival. The rest, as they say, is history.
Guerra-Stoll has been closely affiliated with Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, doing a lot of the facilities design work for the movie mogul over the last 13 years.
"I saw Broad Street as a working back lot," Guerra-Stoll said.
Her intention with PAM Studios is to provide opportunities and dignified roles for under-represented communities.
"I started thinking, well, the Latinos were under-represented and were seen differently," she said. "I just want to tell our stories the way they are, because when they get to Hollywood they're all changed and they stereotype us."
She is hoping PAM Studios can do for Rome what Walking Dead did for Senoia.
"Our vision for Rome is supporting the community, building the community, boosting the town, making it a destination," Guerra-Stoll said. "We can leverage the existing architecture, the town, workers, the restaurants, the hotel, park, everybody."
Guerra-Stoll plans to partner with Ingram and his film studies students at Georgia Highlands College, along with students at several other colleges in the region, to create a myriad of opportunities in the industry.
Parrish said the mentality of a lot of producers is to leverage some local talent and then bring in a bunch of folks from Los Angeles.
"That is not the PAM Studios strategy." Parrish said. "Just to be clear, we have colleges and technical schools all around West Georgia ... We want to nurture and grow new talent out of those school systems. There is no reason to ship people from LA. We've got all the talent we need right here."
The film industry can generate upwards of $50,000 a day in revenue where production occurs. according to Parrish. She said that in Georgia alone, the industry had a $241 million impact on communities across the state. This year, in the midst of a pandemic, that is expected to exceed $9 billion.
PAM has at least eight projects in the works and is working with Hallmark to help finance one of the products.
The first project in Rome is called "40 Akerz and a Brew," a TV show that talks about the Grammy award winning Nappy Roots, a hip-hop band that has been around since the 1990s.
"The demand for content across the board has never been higher with all the streaming platforms and branded advertising," Ingram said. "There are lots of opportunities out there."