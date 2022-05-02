The smell of barbecue permeated the air at Ridge Ferry Park as more than 500 people sampled the offerings from local teams competing in the second Backyard BBQ Bash presented by Courtesy Ford of Rome.
Teams began cooking Friday evening, cooked overnight into Saturday and then presented their offerings to a panel of judges as well as the public. When the smoke cleared, literally, Seven Loaves BBQ from Cartersville raised the championship belt as the overall competition winner.
“It’s amazing to be able to win this belt. We stayed up all night cooking. Winning these trophies makes it all worth it,” said Jay Hibner. “This technique is something we’ve been playing with for about three or four years now. We’ve placed in other competitions, but this is the first time we’ve won. The championship belt is awesome. That’s the best overall prize we’ve seen at any competition.”
Seven Loaves finished first in the chicken category and second in the pork category, managing to outpoint the competition and claim the overall prize.
M&A BBQ from Cave Spring grabbed first place in pork, while Law Dawgs earned first place in the People’s Choice voting after the 1,500 total votes were tallied.
In the overall standings, M&A BBQ finished as runner-up, while Sydney’s Piggies and Fat Bottom BBQ tied for third.
“It was fun. It takes three of us to do it. We started at 7 p.m. and ended up at about 4 a.m.,” said Nancy Fricks from M&A BBQ. “We do the Pig Out in Cave Spring and have placed there a few times. It’s wonderful to be able to place here.”
Sydney’s Piggies and Smoking Gun BBQ rounded out the chicken category, finishing second and third respectively.
FCSO Night Shift grabbed third in the pork category, while Fat Bottom BBQ and Rollin Smoke BBQ finished second and third in the people’s choice voting. Seven Loaves BBQ also won best team name while Law Dawgs won the award for best booth set up.
The event was part of the Dirt Road Festival, which had numerous vendors at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, a car show at the event raised more than $900 for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Camp Goodtimes.