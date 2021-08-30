The "Conversation on Poverty and Trauma" scheduled for Wednesday has been changed to a virtual session.
The benefit is hosted by the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth as part of its Little Black Dress Impact week. The awareness campaign asks people to wear the same little black dress all week to underscore the limited resources of those facing poverty.
Executive Director LaDonna Collins said the increase in COVID-19 infections forced them to rethink Wednesday's in-person conversation originally scheduled for Olea Olive Oils and Wine downtown.
Instead, it will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom and live on Collins' Facebook page.
Admission was to be be one article of new clothing for donation to the Open Door Children’s Home, and Collins said they're still encouraging that. Clothes can be dropped off at Olea, 424 Broad St., between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
The Open Door Children’s Home provides children and youth from birth to 18 years of age with emergency and extended care in group homes.