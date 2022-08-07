In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, the pedestrian bridge in downtown Rome filled up for the One Community United One Table dinner. The event is meant to help bridge divides in areas of racial, ethnic, economic, political, religious, sexual orientation and gender identity.
One Community United’s One Table event will be back on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge after a three-year absence.
The local nonpartisan organization aims to bring together diverse groups of people to have open-minded and civil conversations about equality in various aspects of life.
While it’s the sixth annual One Table dinner, this will be the first time since 2019 they will hold it on the downtown pedestrian bridge. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, “one table” became many tables at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk.
“This will be the first year we’re back on the bridge and that has become a citywide symbol of unity,” said One Community United board member Charles Love. “We look forward to great participation and seeing people show interest.”
This year’s theme will be “Let’s talk and let’s act,” Love said. The group wants to address how often people disagree and label each other their “enemy.”
“We need our conversations to (lead to) action in terms of bringing people together. Even though you don’t agree with me doesn’t make you my enemy. We just need to find a way to accomplish what we need to accomplish without becoming adversaries,” Love said.
The meal will be provided by local restaurants and farms, including La Scala and Harvest Moon Cafe. The artwork used for the event will be by local artist Xaivier Ringer.
Tickets are on sale for $50 a person on the One Community United website. Love said downtown merchants also will be selling tickets over the next several weeks.
One Table will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge at the Town Green. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Lewis Loft on Tribune Street. For more information, visit OneCommunityUnited.org.