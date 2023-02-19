One Community United presented "Power & Protest" Friday night as part of the annual Hearts United Gathering at the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street.
"Power & Protest" is part of a Black History Month art experience, and featured multiple vignettes featuring Black lives and experiences.
The event was organized by local artist Xaivier Ringer, Amanda Banks and Regina Ringer, who curated an experience that explores art and examines power and protest through the lens of the Black experience.
The event featured performances by Shania McConnell, Regina Ringer, Omarion Peugh, Tay Coley, Xaivier Ringer, Kadesh Wyche, Shaylen Johnson, Zavion Pollard, Russel Steele, Amanda Banks and Xaivier Ringer.
Founded in 2015, One Community United aims to confront and address racial divisions in Rome and Floyd County through open dialogue and shared events.
Its first HUG event was held in February 2016, in advance of an April neo-Nazi "rally for white rights" planned by a Michigan based group in front of the Joint Law Enforcement Center. About 300 local residents showed up to peacefully protest the rally, which drew only about 100 participants, most -- or all -- from out of town.
Since then, interest in One Community United has steadily grown. This year's HUG activities spanned three days, wrapping up Saturday with keynote speaker the Rev. Stephen Samuel at Rome First UMC's Wilder Center.
The founding members of One Community United were comprised of one Asian-American, nine African-Americans, and 12 white Americans. They held various religious and political views and the multi-racial organization remains ecumenical and nonpartisan today.