One Community United hosting virtual town hall to educate public on COVID-19 vaccine

For those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the local medical community will be participating in a Zoom town hall Tuesday evening in partnership with One Community United.
Rick Stevenson said the organization found it important to have some kind of outreach where experts can go over common questions and misconceptions about the vaccine as well as the types of barriers people face when getting registered.
Stevenson described a situation where a woman was homebound and didn't have a cellphone or internet so she couldn't register to get vaccinated. He said he hopes that this town hall will touch on these concerns and issues.
The town hall will feature Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest District Director Dr. Gary Voccio, Redmond Medical Center CEO John Quinlivan, Redmond internist Dr. Julie Barnes, Redmond hospitalist Dr. Olamide O. Zaka, Floyd Medical Center chief hospitalist Dr. Dan Valancius, Floyd chief medical officer Dr. Ken Jones and Harbin Clinic chief medical officer Dr. Ed McBride.
The town hall will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m. Questions can be asked in the comment section of the Zoom call.
The Zoom Meeting ID is 859 8450 0937, or if you're calling to listen in, call 646-876-9923. The passcode is 092400.