Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley will host their second annual Drive One FORE Habitat golf tournament on Oct. 4.
Registration is open and sponsorship opportunities are still available to local businesses.
"All proceeds from the tournament go directly to our next two home builds, which are both in Floyd County," said Habitat Coosa Valley's office and ReStore manager Taylor Burkett.
She said community members can support the event by playing, sponsoring or donating to a raffle that's held at the end of the event.
"We would love to be able to raffle prizes such as gift cards from local restaurants and gift baskets from retail stores," she said.
The tournament is in celebration of World Habitat Day on Oct. 4 and will be held at Stonebridge Golf Club. Last year's event raised more than $8,000 and saw 15 teams participate.
Sponsorship rates are as follows:
* Hole Sponsor - $150
* Team Entry - $300
* Team & Hole Sponsor - $400
* Event Sponsor - $500 (Limited availability)
* Presenting Sponsor - $2,500 (One available)
All proceeds from the event will go toward current home builds in South and North Rome. For more information or to sponsor, register or make a donation, visit online at HabitatCoosaValley.org or call 706-378-0030.