Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will reopen starting June 29.
To keep patrons safe, the museum will operate with reservation-only tours. Before coming to the museum, visitors must reserve their spot online at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hill-tours. For questions about making a reservation, call (706) 368-6789.
Museum Curator Rachel McLucas is looking forward to welcoming visitors back.
“This will be a new experience for us as we adjust to the new COVID-19 guidelines. We have missed sharing the inspiring story of Martha Berry’s life and impact on Georgia,” McLucas said.
After reserving tickets, guests will receive instructions for conducting an at-home health screening on the day of their visit. If guests are unwell, the museum staff asks that they stay home. Guests will also go through a verification health screening as a part of their check-in at the museum.
While on the Oak Hill property, guests should maintain a social distance of six feet with anyone outside of their party, and masks are required inside all buildings. If a guest does not have a mask, the Oak Hill staff will provide one upon entry into the museum.
Tours are offered Monday- Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. starting on the hour. Each tour of the Oak Hill home is limited to six guests to allow for social distancing and to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Docents will guide groups through Oak Hill and Aunt Martha’s Cottage, after which, guests will finish out their visit with a self-guided tour of the Carriage House and the Oak Hill Gardens.
When asked about reopening for tours, Sarah Baker, a senior at Berry College and a docent for Oak Hill, said, “I love being here during the summer because the grounds are so beautiful and it feels like home. Right now, I think people could use something uplifting like our story and gardens.”
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum follows Berry College’s guidelines for responding to the pandemic, and will update procedures as needed. Currently, a tour reservation is also required to be on the museum grounds. Additionally, the Oak Hill property is not available for photo shoots at this time.