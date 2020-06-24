Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will reopen starting Monday, June 29.
To keep patrons safe, the museum will operate with reservation-only tours. Before coming to the museum, visitors must reserve their spot online at https://berry.ticketspice.com/oak-hill-tours. For questions about making a reservation, call 706-368-6789.
Museum Curator Rachel McLucas said she is looking forward to welcoming visitors back.
“This will be a new experience for us as we adjust to the new COVID-19 guidelines. We have missed sharing the inspiring story of Martha Berry’s life and impact on Georgia,” McLucas said.
After reserving tickets, visitors will receive instructions for conducting an at-home health screening. If they are unwell on the day of their tour, the museum staff asks that they stay home. Visitors will also go through a verification health screening as a part of their check-in at the museum.
McLucas said that, while on the Oak Hill property, visitors should maintain a social distance of six feet with anyone outside of their party, and masks are required inside all buildings. If a visitor does not have a mask, the Oak Hill staff will provide one upon entry.
Tours are offered Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and are limited to six people each to allow for social distancing. Docents will guide groups through Oak Hill and Aunt Martha’s Cottage, after which, visitors may take a self-guided tour of the Carriage House and the Oak Hill Gardens.
When asked about reopening for tours, Sarah Baker, a senior at Berry College and a docent for Oak Hill, said, “I love being here during the summer because the grounds are so beautiful and it feels like home. Right now, I think people could use something uplifting like our story and gardens.”
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum follows Berry College’s guidelines for responding to the pandemic, and will update procedures as needed. Currently, a tour reservation is also required to be on the museum grounds. Additionally, the Oak Hill property is not available for photo shoots at this time.