The Northside Swim Center is set to open on Saturday with Department of Public Health guidelines in place.
“We are excited to be able to open the Northside Swim Center. We want to ensure a safe and fun place for everyone to come and swim while also following state guidelines for COVID-19,” Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said..
The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday and have two sessions a day lasting two and a half hours with a limit of 75 people. Session one is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and session two is from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The pool area will undergo a cleaning between sessions.
There will be no chairs or pool toys available for use. Patrons can bring their own chairs but will need to follow social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.
Cost for a session is $3 per person regardless of age. Admission fees will be taken at the pool via card only. No cash will be accepted.
Admission is first come, first serve for the first 75 patrons each session. We do ask patrons to check the weather before coming. There will be no rain checks if a session is cancelled due to inclement weather and no passes out.
The pool and lifeguards will be following the state COVID-19 guidelines for operations for cleaning and enforcing social distancing guidelines. State regulations prevent classes or pool rentals at this time.
For more information, please visit rfpra.com.