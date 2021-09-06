A new exhibit on display at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center brings an artist’s love for horses into the spotlight.
“Ginger L. Lowry: Art of the Horse in Oil & Pastel” features the artist’s work to capture horses in what she refers to as “not your ordinary equine art.”
Recognized both nationally in the U.S. and internationally, her work is a unique impression of what horses mean to her.
Lowry specializes in race horses, although she does some rodeo horses and birds. Her oil paintings are done with only a painting knife, and she incorporates gold leaf in many of them.
While her pastels are more traditional, she uses her expertise as a graphic designer to make her own version, which is very much her own style, using a technique that highlights her use of very pure, intense colors.
Lowry is a retired thoroughbred horse trainer and amateur jockey. She lives with her husband, Timothy Brown, and animals in Cloudland.
The RCAC gallery is open Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For more information visit rockmart-ga.gov/RockmartCulturalArtsCenter.aspx or call 770-684-2707.