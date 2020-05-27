Romans will have an opportunity for a guided walk on the GE Trails at Garrard Park on June 6.
The National Trails Day event will be hosted by TRED, Rome's Trails for Recreation and Economic Development organization.
"While we encourage people to participate, we do want to stress that we are going to gather safely -- so please feel free to wear masks and practice social distancing," said Julie Smith, part-time executive director for the trails advocacy group.
"GE Trails, like other local trails, has seen an increase in users during COVID 19," she noted. "This speaks to people's need to get outside for their own mental and physical health."
The guided event will be on the 1.2 mile Bob and Peggy Moore Walking Trail, It fundamentally surrounds a series of mountain bike trails, which can also be used by hikers on that day.
GE Trails at Garrard Park opened in 2017 after TRED volunteers cut the paths through a wooded area just east of the old General Electric plant at 1935 Redmond Circle.
Several of the mountain biking trails have man-made berms, ramps, banked ramps and other obstacles that make the rides, or walks, more interesting.
"If the weather is hot, that (1.2 mile hike) will be enough, but we'll also offer the other trails for people to meander through," Smith said.
This will be the first time Rome has marked National Trail Day, which is always held on the first Saturday of June and is sponsored nationally by the America Hiking Society.
Brice Wood, a member of the Rome Floyd Planning Department staff, said trails like those at Garrard Park are an important amenity that adds to the community quality of life.
"Trails are absolutely essential on multiple levels," Wood said. "They help preserve natural land, offer recreational opportunities and allow people to get out, get their heart rate up and interact with others across the community."
Registration for the walk will begin around 9 a.m. There is no fee to join the hike, however anyone making a donation to TRED will receive a ticket for door prizes that will be given away following the walk.