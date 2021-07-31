Since its formation in 1865, the Salvation Army has prided itself on serving God through community outreach programs in various areas across the United States. People are familiar with the stores and charitable work thanks to volunteers, but many do not know that the organization actually has a place for church service.
This includes the church for its Rome chapter, which can be founded at 310 E 2nd Avenue.
The Rome chapter, led by minister couple Tim and Paula Blevins, would like to invite anyone in the community to attend their church services on Sunday, starting with Sunday school at 9:45 am, followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. The church service can be streamed on the Rome chapter’s Facebook page. Bible study is also held at 6 p.m. Thursday, with Women’s and Men’s ministries for 16 and older being held at 7 p.m.
“In recent years, the Salvation Army worldwide has declared itself to be a denomination,” Tim said. This means that the church accepts people from the whole Christian faith.
The church offers multiple community events to the public, such as hosting regular dinners at the Salvation Army store in Rome, as well as providing an emergency shelter for men and women in Rome at 317 East First Avenue.
The church has struggled a little with attendance, with Tim saying, “Our attendance is quite small. We average about twenty-two people in attendance at our Sunday services.” The hope is that more people will come to the church so that Tim and Paula can spread their message.
Tim wants the community to know that “we are on duty in the name of Jesus Christ to serve the public and to help them know God in a deeper way and to help them meet other needs that they have.”