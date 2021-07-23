Rising Model High freshman Sara Grace Abernathy won the Optimist Club's southeast regional contest on Friday for a $5,000 scholarship.
She competed in the international finals Friday afternoon but no word was sent late Friday about the result of that competition. Abernathy won the local contest and then the district contest this week, which covered all of Georgia and Eastern Tennessee.
Rome Optimist Club President Mark Swanson presented Abernathy with a check for $1,000 after her presentation Thursday. It was money the club would have used to pay for her travel expenses to the regional competition.