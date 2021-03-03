The Rome tourism office is selling the last of the available memorial bricks in Veterans Plaza. Veterans Plaza is located at the base of Myrtle Hill Cemetery where the Tomb of America’s Known Soldier, Charles Graves is located.
There are currently 50 bricks remaining in the special section of the historic cemetery. After these bricks are sold, there will be no more memorial bricks available in Veterans Plaza.
The pavers honor individuals for military service, during war or times of peace. The honoree does not need to be a Floyd County resident. Some of the bricks also recognize volunteer service groups. The plaza already contains more than 3,000 bricks paying homage to veterans.
Bricks cost $75 each and can include inscriptions with three lines, 14 spaces per line on the face of the brick. The deadline to purchase one of the last remaining bricks is March 31. Bricks will be installed this spring
To ensure that the bricks are not oversold, all purchases must be made at the Georgia's Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop at 402 Civic Center Drive.