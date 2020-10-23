Rome and Floyd County is a much prettier place to live thanks to the efforts of the Floyd County Master Gardeners.
The ranks of Master Gardeners grew by five Friday as Anne Harbin, Carol Rutledge, Lloyd Griffin, William Mitchell and Jennifer Kingsley graduated from the program.
The Master Gardener program is coordinated by the University of Georgia Extension Service and local Extension Director Keith Mickler.
Each Master Gardener becomes certified after taking a 42-hour class and completing 50 hours of community service work related to gardening. Each volunteer must then do an additional 25 hours of community service each year to maintain their certification.
Harbin, Rutledge and Griffin participated in the graduation event adjacent to the Chieftains Museum Demonstration Garden, which is maintained by the Master Gardeners.
Rutledge said that the knowledge she gained during the classroom work was extremely beneficial and she is looking forward to helping out with the different garden spots in the community on an ongoing basis.
Anne Harbin said anything she can do to help make the community more attractive and environmentally friendly was a big plus while Griffin said that should he ever retire, he wanted to be in a better position help make the community a little more attractive.
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Coordinator Emma Wells said she couldn't do much of the works she does without the help of the Master Gardeners.
"They want to be involved," Wells said. They just have a wealth of knowledge and experience on so many of the things that I deal with."
Wells said the group is also a big part of national Pollinator Month activities and a huge help during the annual Bee Fest.
Along with the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains, the Master Gardeners also take care of a garden in front of the ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park.
Members have also been actively involved with the renewed gardens at Bailey Park below the iconic Clocktower as well as the Rosie the Riveter garden which is being moved from the airport down to the Town Green where it will get much greater visibility.
The local program now has approximately three dozen members.