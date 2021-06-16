Extending, connecting and marketing the trail systems in Rome and Floyd County continues to be a priority.
The primary point of discussion during a trails meeting Wednesday concerned how to market the current trail systems. Rome-Floyd Greenway Partnership's Bill Temple said he's met with Rome's tourism directors and V3 Collective to determine a marketable name for the trail system.
The consensus within the small group was to keep the current names for each individual trail -- for instance, the Mt. Berry Trail and the Kingfisher Trail -- but to have an overall umbrella name to market the trails under.
Currently, the trail systems falls under a generic Heritage Riverways Trail System moniker.
"That's just too long," Temple said.
They also discussed establishing trailheads and markers along the trail system in order to make them user friendly for not just locals but visitors.
Temple estimated the entire marketing project would take a year, or potentially two, to come to fruition. That would put the marketing project on a similar timetable for some trail connectivity projects.
Members of the group have been working with the property owners to extend the popular Mt. Berry Trail, which dead ends at a creek near the Armuchee connector.
The talks have been going well and the county is working with the land owners to make it a mutually beneficial proposal.
"I feel like at the end of the summer we'll be in place," Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said.
Another project is working toward a Safe Route to School transportation grant to potentially fund several projects. The county had done the legwork and prepared a proposal several years ago, County Manager Jamie McCord said.
A new proposal may be able to use some of that groundwork to apply for a new grant. Several ideas were tossed about including a connection to the Georgia Highlands College campus or to Rome High School as part of the proposal.