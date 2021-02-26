The Puryear Detachment 1020, Marine Corps League Foundation is accepting applications for two $1,000 college scholarships to be awarded for the upcoming Fall Semester.
The Sam and Mae Byrd Scholarship is funded each year from a bequest from the late couple’s estate. A second award, funded by the Detachment, will be given in memory of the late James L. Rassier, a long-time member of the Marine group.
Applicants must be either currently attending college or accepted for enrollment. They must be legally related to a former or currently serving Marine or Navy corpsman or chaplain.
Jerry Curtis, senior vice commandant and Foundation chairman, said application forms have been forwarded to high school counselors in Floyd and adjacent counties. Application forms may also be obtained by contacting Curtis by email at wjc2@comcast.net or by telephone at 770-547-2328.
Applications should be submitted by March 15 and will be evaluated based on academic standing, financial need, and school and community involvement, Curtis said.
The Puryear Detachment meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the VFW Lodge, 2632 U. S. Highway 27 South. Potential new members are invited to participate.