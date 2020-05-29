Floyd County's Lock & Dam Park on the Coosa River is once again taking in RV campers. The park was shut down for two months due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Within minutes of word getting out that the park was re-opening for RV's, reservations were rolling in and before 10 a.m. Friday, 22 of the 24 available spaces were filled up for the weekend.
"We're just tickled that they have opened back up," said Knight Manis, from Kingston. He was among the first to arrive with his camper Friday.
Manis said he'd been trying to get into the campground at the Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area for a couple of weekends but that they were full every time he tried to call.
Bob Ramsey of Dallas was also one of the early arrivals at the park Friday. He said that his family comes to the Lock & Dam six to eight times a year.
"We spent Thanksgiving up here five or six years ago," Ramsey said. We just love to fish and camp."
He was able to reserve one of the handful of RV pads that is both close to the bath house and close to the river. The COVID-19 shut down had already canceled three of his weekend trips to the Lock & Dam and was very happy the campground was open once again.
Jerry Nicholas, his wife Candi and son Danny were also checked in to the campground before noon. They were being joined by Candi's parents and another aunt and uncle to take three spaces in the campground for the weekend. Candi said camping was one of her mother's favorite past times. She explained that her mother is having some health issues and that the plans were to come camping as many weekends as possible.
During the shut down, a number of improvements have been made to the RV camping area. Seven other RV spaces are still in the process of bring upgraded.
Improvements were also made to the Coosa Trading Post, including a complete makeover of the sales floor and restocking of items needed by fishermen for their favorite pastime out on the lock. The Trading Post also has a new lending library for books that were donated to the center through the years, many of them during a partnership with Fernbank many years ago when a small nature center was operated in one of the large meeting rooms of the store.
The park re-opened for fishing earlier this months and Friday. Joe Sibia, Lilburn was among a half dozen anglers socially spaced out along the Lock. He eagerly displayed a large freshwater drum fish on his first cast. He said that not only was it his first time at the Lock & Dam, but it was his first fishing experience ever.
Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford said that people can make reservations for the RV site by phone at 706-234-5001.. He anticipate switching over to an online system, www.reserveamerica.com sometime later in June.