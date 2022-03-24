Rome residents are invited to an evening of education and fellowship when Young life of Rome/Floyd County presents “Rock the Block” on Sunday at the Rome City Auditorium.
The free event will feature speaker David Thomas, Director of Family Counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries in Nashville. The event will include a session at 4 p.m. on “Raising Resilient Kids,” followed by a session at 6 p.m. on “Navigating the Emotional World of Kids & Teens.” Between the two sessions there will be a break for attendees to mingle and enjoy live music across the street in the parking lot between Swift & Finch and Doug’s Deli. Both establishments will be open for dinner and/or treats.
Additionally, Frio’s plans to be on site with their popsicle truck.
Thomas is the co-author of ten books, including the best-selling “Wild Things: The Art of Nurturing Boys” and “Are My Kids on Track?” He is a frequent guest on national television and podcasts, including his own called Raising Boys and Girls, has been featured in publications like The Washington Post and USA Today, and speaks across the country.
“Our ministry exists to build meaningful friendships with high school kids,” said Young Life Area Director Drew McCleskey. “We felt after all families have been through in the last couple of years, it would be great to be together and become better equipped at loving and serving the young people in our lives.”
Young Life is an international ministry to high school kids with active local clubs at Darlington, Model, Armuchee, and Rome High Schools. Additionally, specific clubs provide mentors for teenaged mothers (YoungLives) and high school students with disabilities (Capernaum).
“This evening is intended for anyone in the community that wants to better serve the kids in their lives. We hope the auditorium is filled with teachers, parents, grandparents, and coaches,” McCleskey said.
This event is free and intended for adults. Childcare is not provided. Guests may choose to attend one or both sessions. Refreshments will be available for purchase at Doug’s Deli, Swift & Finch or Frio’s who are opening with special hours to accommodate the event..
Advanced reservations are suggested at Eventbrite.com by searching “Rock the Block.”