Engineers, biologists, pilots and even an opera singer walked the halls of Armuchee Elementary school recently and students got a glimpse of what some of these professions entail.
Career Day at the school was an eye-opening experience for many of the kids who expressed interest in a variety of careers.
Nick Elliot, the school’s assistant principal, organized the career day and said he the primary goal wasn’t just to offer potential careers to students, but to go beyond that and to give the kids as wide a range of possibilities to see what would spark their interests.
“We tried to think of different ranges of educational levels,” he said. “Some of the folks we invited are in professions that require degrees. Some didn’t even require them to go to high school. We want these kids to maybe see themselves in somebody and think ‘That person is like me and they have a great job. I can do that too’. Not every kid wants to be a doctor or a lawyer or a nurse.”
As an educator, Elliot sees kids every day who have a multitude of skillsets. Some would do well in customer service. Others have a passion for music. Some love animals.
“We tried to have the mindset to be as broad as we could to catch all interests,” he said. “We had an opera singer here. We had a FedEx pilot, a game warden, a journalist.”
About 40 volunteers from across the community agreed to speak to the students. Elliot and his staff had to schedule them all to speak to different students at different times of the day.
Then, they asked the students to decide on their top five choices after seeing the career options and tried to schedule the different grades to visit with particular visitors throughout the day.
The school houses 3rd through 6th grades. Elliot said he reached out to 6th grade teachers and asked if the kids could do a writing prompt about their experience with the Career Day visitors.
“They said things like they didn’t know it took an advanced degree to be in this profession or that it takes six years of post-secondary education to be a speech pathologist. Or they didn’t know that to be a logger you had to have a tractor and that tractor can be very expensive. So I’d say it was an enlightening experience for most of them.”
As Career Day visitors came and went throughout the day, the students got to ask questions and listen to stories, watch videos, listen to music and a wide range of other activities.
Elliot said he wants to get the message across that college is a great path for many students. But it isn’t the only path. He wants to help generate an understanding that students’ personalities and passions, and not just their grades, can lead them to a fulfilling and successful career.
“Our whole mission as educators is to broaden their spectrum” he said. “Anytime you ask a little kid what they wanna be they say professional athlete and policeman. Those are people they see and look up to. But there are other options. Just in our media center alone, for example, we showed them a FedEx commercial pilot. The next session after that was a journalist, then a veterinarian. The last session was a vocal coach. They saw that they could go to the military and become a pilot. Or if they love animals they can pursue that and become a vet. We want to dispel the myth that you can only be successful if you go to college.”