The Rome YMCA will host an “Awesome August Kids Night Out” on Aug. 28.
The event is for members only and will run from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.
The cost is $10 per child and is intended for ages 4-12.
There will be games, crafts, free play as well as pizza and juice. Face masks are required inside the Rome YMCA.
This is a chance for parents to have a night out to themselves knowing their kids are in a fun, safe and secure environment.
For additional information, email Lincee at lpowell@ymcarome.org.