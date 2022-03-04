One of the Renaissance Marquis' favorite residents turns 101 this weekend and still has a few stories to tell.
Jim McCubbin was born March 5, 1921 and served as a fighter pilot during World War II. He had been in the war for about a year when he shot nine German planes out of the sky before he was shot down himself.
McCubbin and his co-pilot trekked through the German countryside, stopping at houses to ask for food. According to Senior Executive Director Renita Carnes, he often received saurkraut from the houses, something he never touched again when he returned from war.
Eventually, he was captured by the Germans and held as a prisoner of war for three months until the war ended. During his imprisonment, he was given soup with worms and beans in it. At first, he didn't eat the worms in the soup but towards the very end, he ate them for protein.
He would eventually be awarded a Purple Heart and a Distinguished Flying Cross.
Post-war, McCubbin started a plastics business in Kansas and eventually moved to Mexico City to continue his business. He retired at 55 to a farm in California and eventually found his way to Cedartown to be with his daughter Carleen Jones and her husband Mark Jones.
After he returned to the United States, he quickly married his girlfriend Betty Jane McCubbin. The two had only been on one date before he deployed, but kept in touch throughout the war by writing letters.
The two had four children together, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Betty passed away at the Marquis three years ago.
Throughout his life, McCubbin enjoyed reading, hiking, camping and travelling. He would eventually return to Germany to find the people who gave him food during the war, but couldn't manage to find them.
Staff are very fond of McCubbin, who has kept his quick wit in his twilight years. Whenever asked how he's doing, he would respond with "Well I didn't go to work today."
On Friday, Renaissance Marquis held a birthday party for him, complete with cake and punch. Jones and her husband were able to attend and be with him on his special day.