Six years ago, David Holbrook and his friends were putting together bonafide backyard wrestling events.
“We were younger and we did it for fun,” Holbrook said. “I mean it was actually in people’s backyards. It was sort of underground. And it was a little dangerous because we didn’t have a lot of money to put into it.”
In 2016 Holbrook and his friends had built a ring (which was really just a platform on top of old truck tires). It wasn’t safe. And some of them got pretty banged up. So they called it quits.
Fast forward to 2020. Covid restrictions have left many Rome residents with the need for live entertainment and Holbrook says he and others now have the resources to put on a legitimate wrestling event.
Rome Wrestling Entertainment will present “Resurrection” on Sept. 19 and event organizers are promising dynamic entertainment for Rome audiences.
“Resurrection” takes place at KLT Arena located at 2561 Shorter Avenue.
There will be 12 wrestlers, most of them local, and there are currently five different matches on the card.
“KLT is a wrestling arena,” Holbrook said. “It’s got two rings and 200 chairs. We’ve got the resources, the manpower and the venue to put on this event for people who are looking for some fun entertainment.”
He said in the past couple years more and more people having been asking him to bring back the wrestling events of the past. He has always wanted to revive it and now seems to be the right time.
Bell time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for reserved seats and can be purchased online by searching “RWE: Resurrection” on Facebook. At-door tickets are $10 for general admission.