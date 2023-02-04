Downtown Rome has once again become a canvas for local artists.
Thirty-two works of art by locals can now be seen displayed on the side the 3rd Avenue parking deck facing the Town Green.
The annual collaboration between the Rome Area Council for the Arts and AdventHealth Redmond is in its 10th year. Local groups, students, teachers and individual artists in Rome and Floyd County were invited to create one of the HeARTs. The project is designed not only to showcase the work of local artists but also to promote heart health.
RACA Executive Director Lulie Ebaugh said the artists were chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. After sending out a mass email to artists and schools, she said all the available canvases were claimed within three hours.
“It’s a fun range of art,” she said of this year’s collection. “There are so many wonderful interpretations of the heart health theme. This year there was an unexpected but very welcomed undercurrent of love and support for people with special needs. We had school teachers who teach special students and they presented that has its own autism awareness theme as well as heart health. That love for special people in our community was wonderful to see.”
A reception honoring the artists was held on Wednesday on the Town Green.
For the first time in the project’s history, two participating artists are from Extra Special People. The group is a nonprofit community partner that creates opportunities for people with disabilities and their families to engage, connect and thrive.
Jazmin Arnold is a member of EXP and is a joyrista with Java Joy, a mobile coffee cart that employs adults with disabilities. She was at the opening reception on Wednesday and said she was proud to have contributed to the project. Her canvas featured colorful hearts around the letters “ESP.”
Ebaugh said the plan is for the banners to remain on display from the parking deck through February but RACA will leave it up as long as the City of Rome would like. Last year’s display was up through March.
“It’s a real draw,” she said. “It’s something the community is used to seeing each year and they look forward to it. I think it makes the downtown area more beautiful and adds some color at a time when things might seem a little drab and colorless.”
All the pieces were photographed by Andrew Rayne Photography and then made into banners to be displayed outdoors. The individual canvases of each work of HeART are on sale at RACA. The cost is $50.
“When an artist is selected we give them $50 to work on their canvas so that no matter what a person’s economic background is, they can contribute to this project,” Ebaugh said. “The money either goes to the school or directly to the artist. So when we sell these, RACA is really just recouping that cost.”
Those interested in participating in next year’s HeART project can email director@romearts.org to be added to the list of possible artists who are contacted about the project.