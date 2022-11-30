The annual holiday event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring over 60 local artisans and vendors. Visitors can shop a large variety of local art including woodworking, jewelry, apparel, pottery, handmade soaps and photography.
The Winter Art Market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4 at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Rome residents can shop for locally made products and gifts this weekend when the Winter Art Market returns to the Rome Civic Center.
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host the 2022 Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market on Saturday and Sunday at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. both days.
Food vendors will also be on site and include: Jamwich, SteelMealz and Nan Selman.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for holiday photos and selfies from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. David Elliott will perform live during the event on both Saturday and Sunday.
“We are proud to feature Georgia Made, Georgia Grown Products,” said Charlene Mathis, Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop Manager. “All artists and vendors represent Rome and the surrounding areas, which makes this a great opportunity to support your local artisans.”
Admission and parking are free. The Rome Civic Center is located on Jackson Hill across from Applebee’s at 402 Civic Center Drive.
For questions, contact the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift shop at 706-295-5576.