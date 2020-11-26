The annual Winter Art Market returns to the Civic Center Dec. 5-6.
The popular holiday event celebrates Georgia artists, crafters, and growers and includes an expanded collection of gifts, foods and outdoor decor.
Visitors can shop Georgia-made, Georgia-grown, from hand-crafted jewelry to homemade jams, to professional photography and art work.
The market takes place Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and parking is free.
Masks are encouraged at this outdoor event.