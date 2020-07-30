The beloved classic “Winnie the Pooh” opens Friday at Rome’s River Arts District Playhouse.
The endearing musical features all the well-loved characters children and their parents will know — Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo.
The show features local actors Lindsey Chambers, Liz Suffill, Dylan Lester, Abby and Bryson Rosales, as well as Annalyn and Garrett McPherson. It promises to be a family friendly show for all to enjoy.
Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 and Aug. 7; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, and 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. To order tickets, visit online at TheRad.biz or call 706-331-1006. The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 N. 5th The (just over the North 5th Avenue Bridge).
The RAD Playhouse is committed to the health & safety of its audiences. Temperatures are taken at the door, masks are available for anyone who needs one and seating is arranged with social distancing. All families can sit together.