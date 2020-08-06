Families have one more weekend to see the beloved classic “Winnie the Pooh” at the River Arts District Playhouse.
The endearing musical features all the well-loved characters children and their parents will know — Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo.
The show features local actors Lindsey Chambers, Liz Suffill, Dylan Lester, Abby and Bryson Rosales, and Annalyn and Garrett McPherson.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children 10-and-under. To order tickets, visit online at TheRad.biz or call 706-331-1006. The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 N. 5th Ave. (just over the Fifth Avenue bridge).
The RAD Playhouse is committed to the health and safety of its audiences. Temperatures are taken at the door, masks are available for anyone who needs one, and seating is arranged with social distancing. All families can sit together.