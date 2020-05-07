The Rome Area Council for the Arts recently hosted the Firefly Fling Student Art Competition in conjunction with its annual Firefly Fling benefit.
Rome and Floyd County high school students were invited to submit two-dimensional artwork in the theme of the event. A panel of independent judges placed four pieces: first, second, third and honorable mention. The student artists receive a cash prize that is split between the student and his or her school’s art department.
“We were so disappointed to cancel the event. However, we’re thrilled we are still able to support and praise our local art students,” said RACA Executive Director, Ali Booker. “We are thankful to the local art programs, teachers and students for their continued support of RACA, and we are looking forward to a great Firefly Fling in 2021!”
Proceeds from the Firefly Fling go to support RACA’s mission of enriching the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA supports local artists and organizations that provide arts education, programming and awareness for the community’s youth and adults.
The winners of RACA’s Firefly Fling Student Art Competition are as follows:
First Place: Lacy Kerns, 12th Grade, Pepperrell High School
Second Place: Calysta Long, 12th Grade, Pepperrell High School
Third Place: Haley Boyd, 10th Grade, Model High School
Honorable Mention: May Khateeb, 12th Grade, Model High School