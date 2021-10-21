The Northwest Georgia WINDS will present a special patriotic concert on Nov. 9 at the Rome City Auditorium.
"Heroes Known and Unknown" is a free, hour-long concert which is being performed with three-fold purpose.
The performance is a celebration of Veterans Day and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It also supports the mission of the Birdwell Foundation, a nonprofit organization which helps veterans and first responders with PTSD.
The WINDS, a 60-piece volunteer concert band, will perform patriotic selections including "America the Beautiful" and "Sempre Fidelis" and will be conducted by Sam Baltzer and Bill King. Guest soloist Curtis Reed will sing "If I Can Dream" as recorded by Elvis Presley as well as additional songs, and the Northwest Georgia Community Singers from Cartersville will perform by themselves and with the band.
The program will include two multi-media presentations (music with accompanying video) -- one of the World War Two pacific campaign, and one of Arlington National Cemetery. A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, built by the Exchange Club of Rome, will be on display in the lobby.
"Heroes Known and Unknown" will take place Tuesday, Nov. 9 starting at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. The concert is free and no tickets are required.