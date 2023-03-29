The Lindale Mill, its workers and their families, have been the beating heart of the Lindale community.
Now, a group of young people is attempting to revive the history and tradition of the mill by hosting a reunion for former employees and their families.
The Pepperell High School Ambassadors, known as Dragon Ambassadors, are hosting the Lindale Mill Reunion on May 1 at the Lindale Mill. The event is open to all former mill employees and their family and will be a time of fellowship and remembrance.
The Dragon Ambassadors are students at Pepperell High School who were chosen for leadership roles.
"We are the leaders in the school and were chosen by teachers, administrators and coaches," said Dragon Ambassador Hayden O'Weger. We're sort of the voices of the school and our peers."
O'Weger said the idea behind the reunion is to bring the community and the school together.
"We want to show the former mill employees that we recognize that our school and community are here because of them and because of the mill. They started these traditions and we appreciate that. We want to show them they haven't been forgotten."
Ava Burkhalter, another Dragon Ambassador said the event is a chance for former mill workers to reunite and reminisce.
"We have no idea how many workers are out there," she said. "We're trying to use social media to get the word out. Anybody who has worked at the mill and their families are more than welcome to attend."
Tickets to the event are $25 and include a catered meal and music. During the evening, those former mill employees in attendance will be recognized. The venue is handicap accessible.
Alana Ellenburg, a teacher and Dragon Mentor said she's proud of the students who have taken the lead on organizing the event.
"They've chosen the caterers, gotten in touch with people for the linens, met with the folks at the mill and seen about entertainment," she said. "This event is completely student led."
Ellenburg emphasized that the event isn't a fundraiser.
"We're merely doing this to show an appreciation to the mill workers," she said. "This school started with them. Even though the mill isn't up and running, our kids are aware that if it wasn't for the mill these schools wouldn't be here."
The Reunion at the Mill will take place May 1 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by April 14. Tickets can be purchased through GoFan.com or at Pepperell High School.
"We think the mill is a great place to host this event," O'Weger said. "We wanted the employees to see how much the mill has changed and we want it to be a special night for them."
For additional information, email phsambassadors@floydboe.net.