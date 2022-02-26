Monica Sheppard is known locally for wearing many hats.
One of those is beekeeper and advocate for pollinator education and awareness. So in keeping with that role, she recently represented the Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association at the Georgia Beekeeping Association’s conference in Macon.
That may not interest those in Rome who aren’t beekeepers, but it should. The work Sheppard and other local beekeepers do and promote is vitally important. Bees are essential for pollinating plants and crops, which in turn provide us with food. Around the world the number of honey bees is on the decline, so keeping bees is crucial to help increase the bee population.
Sheppard’s recent trip to the Georgia Beekeepers Association conference afforded her the opportunity to network with other beekeepers around the state. And she had the chance to see and learn about new things other clubs are doing. That’s knowledge she brings back to Rome to further our own beekeeping efforts.
“One of the great things that’s going on through the Georgia Beekeepers Association is the new ‘save the bees’ license plates people can now buy,” she said. “That license plate was completely motivated by the GBA. And when you purchase one of those for your car, the proceeds go to the Buzz Grant Fund, which is an increasingly growing amount of money that local clubs and individuals can apply for to support workshops or equipment or research or other resources.”
The local association is about to apply for a grant to get a portable observation hive to take all over the community to educate the public, Sheppard said. They’re also hoping to buy a honey extractor for the club so that individuals in the Rome community can borrow it to harvest honey from their own bees, since individual beekeepers may not have access to the machine.
“Going to the conference is important to our local club because the GBA is sort of our voice in the state,” she said. “Rome and Floyd County is being heard because we participate. It gives me the opportunity to put in our perspective.”
While at the conference, Sheppard was elected the Northwest Georgia regional director. She’s over seven state clubs: Appalachian Beekeepers Association, Beekeepers of Gilmer County, Chattooga County Beekeepers, Northwest Georgia Beekeepers, Polk County Beekeepers Association, Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association and Tri-State Beekeepers.
“A lot of clubs are struggling right now,” she said. “Some are acting as major mentors for people just getting into beekeeping, and because of covid many of these clubs aren’t as active or visible as they’d like to be.”
And that brings us to the real reason for all this. Sheppard and those like her are desperate to promote beekeeping to the public.
“Every time we start a new person beekeeping and introducing new colonies into the community, the better,” she said. “Pollinators are struggling. They’re so important to our natural world. One-third of our food supply relies on pollinators.”
She added that even those who aren’t interested in keeping bees can still help pollinators in a variety of ways. One is to use less pesticides in the yard and to leave clover and dandelion a little longer before cutting them.
“Those are tremendous food supplies for pollinators,” Sheppard said. “And people can put pollinator-friendly plants in their yard that are excellent food sources for pollinators and also look great in their landscaping.”
Sheppard also addressed the issue of wild swarms.
“I would love for people to be advised to call a beekeeper if they see a big cluster of bees hanging in a tree or a bush or something like that,” she said. “They can call me and if I can’t do it, I can put them in touch with someone who can. Don’t be afraid or spray them with bug killer. They are very docile in this scenario and are simply in search of a new home. We can place them in a hive to give them the best chance of survival.”
If any Rome residents would like to find out more about the Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association, they can find the group on Facebook and are welcome to attend any of their meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for March 3 at the ECO Center starting at 6 p.m. The topic will be “7 Ways to Stock a Hive.”