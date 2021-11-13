There are so many fantastic films to see at this year’s Rome International Film Festival.
The festival continues today and Sunday and if you haven’t been to any of the screenings we highly recommend checking out a few. There’s something for everyone.
From documentaries to animated features to shorts that last just a few minutes — the films in this year’s lineup cover a wide range of subject matter. Whether you’re interested in dramas, comedies, nature films, LGBTQ, Georgia-made or animated, there’s probably several films you’ll enjoy.
On Thursday we listed a few recommendations in the Arts and Entertainment section and with so many films still yet to be screened, we thought we’d include a few more you might want to see.
Passes can be purchased at riffga.com. Pass options include all access Patron passes, day passes, as well as individual tickets for films.
Saturday
“Complicated”
Noon, Rome City Auditorium
A talent agent named Joe tries to convince the agency’s top actor, a girl named Riley, to renew her contract. Along the way he discovers that beneath Riley’s impossible initial demands is an even more problematic one: that he get back together with her mother.
“Get Over It”
Noon and 7 p.m., Rome City Auditorium
A young woman resists coming to terms with the end of a romantic relationship.
“Badasssss!” — attended by Mario Van Peebles
4:45 p.m., Rome City Auditorium
“Baadasssss!” chronicles the complicated production of Melvin Van Peebles’ classic 1971 film, “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.” Playing his father in the film, Mario Van Peebles offers an unapologetic account of Melvin’s brash and sometimes deceptive conduct on the set of the film, including questionable antics like writing bad checks, tricking a local fire department and allowing his son, Mario, to shoot racy sex scenes at the age of 11.
“Bruiser”
3 p.m., DeSoto Theatre
After learning that his family is going bankrupt, an insecure, low-level thug takes a dangerous high-paying job, enabling him to live the American dream, but at the expense of his own identity.
“Beau”
7 p.m., Rome City Auditorium
Beau, an emerging artist is about to unveil her latest installation. Her lover Paloma, is a devoted supporter and her closet confidante. Her final breakthrough hinges on the success of Beau’s newest piece and soon this pressure causes a rift in the two women’s relationship. Their devotion to each other is uncovered and soon life imitates art.
Sunday
“The Murder Podcast”
11 a.m., Rome City Auditorium
Two amateur podcasters start investigating a murder in their hometown only to become wrapped up in a supernatural adventure full of otherworldly threats.
“Shellfish”
3:30 p.m., Rome City Auditorium
Instead of finding a ‘real’ job, as his parents lovingly put it, stop motion animator Keller attempts to produce a film in a week with his dumbstruck brother and longtime crush. When their shoot goes wrong, Keller must face his own selfishness and decide which is more important, his filmmaking or close relationships, in this coming-of-age comedy with a twist of stop motion animation.
“Sling Blade” — 25th Anniversary with special guest Billy Bob Thornton
3 p.m., DeSoto Theatre
Mentally disabled Karl Childers (Billy Bob Thornton) is released from the mental hospital where he has spent most of his life after murdering his mother and her lover. He soon forms a bond with Frank, a boy whose father committed suicide. When Frank’s mother, Linda lets Karl stay at their house, her cruel boyfriend Doyle tries to get Karl removed. Determined to protect his friend, Karl devises a way to save Frank from years of Doyle’s abuse.