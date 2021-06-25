There are lots of activities and events going on in Rome this weekend and we’ve put together a list for local families to use.
River District ArtsFest: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the River District (across the river from Broad Street). Craft vendors and live music.
Morgan Reynolds pop-up art show: Display of work by local artist Morgan Reynolds at the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street. Opening reception Sunday from 4-7 p.m.; exhibit runs through July 1.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”: Musical/theatrical performance at the River Arts District Playhouse. Additional information and tickets available online at TheRad.biz
Rome Symphony Orchestra concert: RSO chamber players in concert featuring singer Alan Naylor and favorites from the Great American Songbook; Saturday, 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School. Tickets available at romesymphony.org.
USA Track & Field: National Youth Outdoor Championships, Saturday at Barron Stadium.
Dog Days of Summer Party: A party to support the Davies Shelter takes place Sunday at Riverdog Outpost from 5-8 p.m. featuring a DJ, food truck, frozen treats, art auction, craft beer and fun activities. Tickets are $50 per person and include a drink ticket, meal from the food truck and dessert.
Lindale Independence Day Celebration: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Park Avenue in Lindale. Parade, festivities, art/craft vendors.
Bee Fest: Saturday 7-11 a.m. Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market; Third annual Bee Fest to celebrate National Pollinator Week. Free activities for kids, pollinator advice from Master Gardeners, Bee Rome merchandise, giveaways.
ECO Center Saturdays: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Rome Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park is open the last Saturday of each month. Entry is free. Parking is free. Discover native animal and plant species. View live animals and explore the local wetland area. Learn about the local ecology and the importance of protecting area rivers and natural resources.
Cave Spring Cave Tours: Saturday, Rolater Park, Cave Spring. Step back in time when Cave Spring’s natural limestone cave was being created, with its impressive stalagmites and legendary “Devil’s Stool” formation. You’ll welcome its constant, 57-degree coolness on a hot summer’s day. The Cave, located in Rolater Park is just off the town square.